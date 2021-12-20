PICS: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda opt for semi casual looks as they step out together on Sunday

Sundays are fun days - be it for us or be it for the celebs. Everyone loves a nice little catch-up with their close ones on a chill Sunday. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were clicked in Bandra together, enjoying their evening out. The duo, rumoured to be dating, are often spotted together. Just a while back, they were also spotted outside their gym together. The Dear Comrade has both been quite busy with their upcoming projects, and thus aren’t spotted as regularly as before.

In the pictures clicked of the extremely good-looking duo, both Rashmika and Vijay can be seen slaying in their respective outfits. While Rashmika is seen sporting an all-black semi-formal look, Vijay absolutely killed it in his tiger-print shirt. Rashmika’s look consisted of a black jacket, black tube, and black pants along with a bag that had a beautiful ethnic print on it. Her hair was left casually open, which suited her quite well. On the other hand, Vijay looked dapper with his messy curls, his statement tiger print shirt, black pants, and white loafers - interesting colour-pairing!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, both Vijay and Rashmika, who are prominent names in the Telugu industry are paving their way for their Bollywood debuts. While Vijay will make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, Mission Majnu which is Shantanu Bagchi's directorial will mark Rashmika’s entry into Bollywood. The actress was very recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushma, which made its release on 17th December.

