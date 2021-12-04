PICS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts bright smile & no make up look as she gets spotted at gym after Paris vacation

Rashmika Mandanna as we all know is a gym freak. She is quite particular about her fitness and diet and makes sure to hit the gym even in the night post her film's shoot. The stunner was spotted yesterday outside the gym and she is yet again winning hearts with her cute smile. Before making her way to the gym, she stopped and posed for the paps.

One can see, Rashmika is sporting her comfy print leggings, orange tee and white jacket . She is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her fitness and beauty has always grabbed everyone's attention.

On the professional front, the Dear Comrade actress will be seen in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The first part of the film is titled Pushpa: The Rise and is directed by Sukumar.

Rashmika is equally focusing on her upcoming Bollywood projects. She has wrapped up the shoots of 2 Hindi movies- Mission Majnu and Goodbye and is already in talks to lock her 3rd Bollywood film.

