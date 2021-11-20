PICS: Rashmika Mandanna gives cues on how to ace winter style in turtleneck & wide pants as she gets papped

Apart from stunning acting prowess, Rashmika Mandanna is known for her fashion choices, which are stylish, comfy and trendy. As winter is here, the actress showed us amp up our style in comfy outfits and we have decided to take notes. the stunner stepped out in Mumbai and OOTD deserves attention. While Rashmika opts for a more comfortable style for her off-duty looks, this new look was quite astonishing.

Rashmika Mandanna was captured by paparazzi at director Anand L Rai's office in Mumbai. Is another Bollywood movie on cards? Well, time might tell, anyway, coming to her look, she opted for a simple look in a turtleneck top with beige coloured wide-leg pants. The beauty completed the look by matching her bag and heels in black.

She opted for her half updo hairstyle and had a fresh base. Abiding by the COVID-19, she wore a black coloured mask.

Check out the pics here:

On the work front, in South, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, which is set to hit theatres on December 17, 2021. She is currently shooting another Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and has Sharwanand in the male lead role.

Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye