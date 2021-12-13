PICS: Rashmika Mandanna looks like a dream in an elegant saree & it's must add ethereal piece to your wardrobe

Rashmika Mandanna yet again manages to grab our attention with her elegant look in a saree. The actress was spotted at the promotions of Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, in Hyderabad. One can see, Rashmika effortlessly pulls off the simple yet elegant saree that is a must-add piece to your wardrobe this wedding season.

The Geetha Govindham actress completed this lightweight, trendy and dreamy six-yards with eye-grabbing pair of earrings in gold and a statement neckpiece. She kept her hair straight and open and looked like a dream in this simple piece. She pulls off this traditional silhouette in the most graceful way possible.

Check out the photos below:

Rashmika Mandanna has clearly upped her fashion game and we cannot wait to know what's more in her promotional wardrobe.

Pushpa: The Rise is releasing on December 17. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, the first of two cinematic parts is based on red sandalwood smuggling.