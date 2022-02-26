PICS: Rashmika Mandanna makes a statement in casuals as she gets papped at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talked about actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress has gradually carved a niche for herself and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. And while it is a treat to watch her perform on the big screen, Rashmika is also known for classy style sense and doesn’t miss out on a chance to make heads turn with her fashion choices every time she steps out in the city. Keeping up with trajectory, the Geetha Govindam actress once again made the headlines as she was papped at the Mumbai airport.

In the pics, Rashmika looked stunning as she wore a black crop top which she had paired with black coloured bell bottom jeans. She had completed her look with a green coloured shrug and a pair of white stilettoes along with a grey coloured sling bag. Rashmika had tied her hair in a high pony and had her make up game on point as she made her way towards the airport. Interestingly, the Kirik Party actress also won hearts as she obliged fans with pics at the airport.

Take a look at Rashmika Madanna's pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rashmika had recently shared a beautiful note on social media as her Telugu debut film Chalo completed four years of release. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the actress wrote, “"TFI.. Sparklesit’s been 4 years since I’ve come here and you’ve been so kind.. Thank you to everyone who’s made my journey so special! Thank you @VenkyKudumula for making this happen Red heart#happy4yearsofchalo."

