PICS: Rashmika Mandanna nails Summer look in a maxi dress as she is papped with Goodbye co actor Pavail Gulati

Rashmika Manda, who is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, was today spotted posing for paps with her Goodbye co-actor Pavail Gulati.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is already a popular name in the South, is all set to take Bollywood by storm. Even before her debut film Mission Majnu’s release, the actress has bagged another Hindi film titled Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. And, the stunner is super excited and thrilled to be a part of the Vikas Bahl’s directorial. On April 1, the mahurat shot of Goodbye was done and the photos from the same were shared by Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the upcoming film.

As the film has gone on floors, the Dear Comrade actress has kicked off shooting for the same in Mumbai. As we speak of this, Rashmika was today snapped by paparazzi with her co-star Pavail Gulati. In the photos, the duo can be seen posing for shutterbugs. The Geetha Govindam actress looked beautiful in Summer maxi dress that she teamed up with a short denim jacket. She can also be seen wearing chic white glasses that perfectly go by her Summer look. The Thappad actor, on the other hand, also looked uber cool in his casuals.

In the video, we can also see Rashmika getting advance birthday wishes from the paparazzi. The actress was not just smiles for them but is also seen interacting with them.

Take a look at the pictures and video below:

Meanwhile, Goodbye is touted to be a slice of life story which revolves around a funeral. It marks Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Bahl’s collaboration after their critically acclaimed films Lootera and Udta Punjab. Popular television actor Shivin Narang is making his Bollywood debut with the same.

Earlier, while talking about working with her childhood idol Big B, Rashmika had written on her Instagram, “This is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor I have been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir/uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

