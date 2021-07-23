PICS: Rashmika Mandanna in no mood to get clicked as she steps out post workout in a hoodie dress

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actors in the South Indian film industry. The actress, who has earned a massive fan following down South and even in North, is also busy with her two Bollywood projects. Well, after wrapping up an important schedule of her second Hindi film Goodbye, Rashmika is back home in Hyderabad. She is back to her regular schedule and is being regular with her workout sessions at the gym. The actress was spotted earlier today post her workout session.

One can see, the Dear Comrade actress is sporting an oversized hoodie dress and seems to be in no mood to get clicked by the paps. Rashmika is keeping her fans updated about everything through her Instagram posts. The Geetha Govindham actress, in the morning, shared a glimpse of her doing a video call with her mom while in bed. She wrote, "After night shoots, a morning facetime with mum is a must." Also seen in the photo is her pet Aura.

Meanwhile, check out her latest gym photos below:

On the work front, the stunner is shooting for her next rom-com Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand in Hyderabad. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is written and directed by Kishore Tirumala.

She will soon turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is helmed by Sukumar and it will release in 2 parts.

Mandanna also has two Bollywood movies lined up-Mission Majnu opposite marks her Bollywood debut and the second is Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

