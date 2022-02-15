PICS: Rashmika Mandanna opts for kaftan dress & twins in white with Sharwanand; Khushbu Sundar papped in sari

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 February. The cast of the film has started promoting their romantic comedy. Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand were spotted at one of these promotional events in Hyderabad, twinning in white. The Pushpa actress looked stunning in ethnic attire during the event. Also, Khushbu Sundar who is also an integral part of the film was papped in a beautiful yellow saree.

Earlier today, the actors were seen at the pre-release event of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu . Interacting with media, Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a sleeves sharara with mirror work, whereas Sharwanand chose casual attire. Also, other actresses from the film including Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi looked mesmerizing in sarees.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the shoot for Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu was wrapped up on February 14 and the post-production work for the film is underway right now. A couple of days back, the teaser for the film was released which introduced the fans to the theme of the film. Rashmika Mandanna’s next is a unique take on youth and marriage. It looks like Sharwanand will play the boy next door in the film and Rashmika Mandanna will do another powerful character.

Helmed by Tirumala Kishore, the film has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The project marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with both Rashmika Mandanna and Tirumala Kishore.

