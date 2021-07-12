PICS: Rashmika Mandanna poses with cute expressions & Raashii Khanna slays in an all black gym look

Fitness beauties of South, Rashmika Mandanna and Raashii Khanna spotted at a gym in Hyderabad post their workout sessions.

Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her performance in films like Geetha Govindam, Sulthan and Bheeshma, the young actress won the hearts of the audience and is currently the busiest actress, who is juggling between Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. The actress, who was residing in Mumbai these many days as she was busy with her two big Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Goodbye, is back to Hyderabad for shooting of Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna regularly gets spotted by the paparazzi, be it in Mumbai or Hyderabad, the actress is all sweet and humble as she poses with smiles for the camera. Today, the actress was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad. She was papped as she was coming out of the gym post her workout session. Clad in black shorts, grey t-shirt and jacket, along with cap and sneakers, Rashmika looks extremely cute posing for the cameras in such expressions. Take a look at the photos:

Raashii Khanna was also spotted at the gym in Hyderabad, she is one such actress who never misses working out even for a day. Not just that, this Punjabi diva is known to slay every single gym look and this latest one is an addition to the list. Raashii was spotted at the gym in a black leggings and a crop top by giving us major fashion cues and looking ravishing on the Monday morning. Take look at the photos:

Raashii Khanna is currently working with Naga Chaitanya for an upcoming family entertainer titled Thank You. Raashii will also be seen with Gopichand in the film titled Pakka Commercial, directed by Maruthi. She will also be seen in the pan Indian film Ponniyin Selvan.

