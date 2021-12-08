PICS: Rashmika Mandanna poses with radiant smile & Vijay Deverakonda flaunts cool gym look as they get papped

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted yesterday as they were stepping out of the gym. VD was papped with his face covered with a mask while Rashmika Mandanna seemed to be comfortable and in all joyous mood on being clicked by the paps. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna is laughing her heart out while the Arjun Reddy star immediately makes his way inside the car on being papped. The Dear Comrade co-stars were spotted after a very long time since they have been busy with the shooting of their upcoming respective films.

Rashmika was spotted in shorts and sweatshity whereas Vijay was spotted in neon shorts with a black jacket above it. They got back to their fitness routine after a long break as they were busy with their international schedules. VD was in Las Vegas for almost 10 days shooting for Liger with Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday. Rashmika, on the other hand, went on a week trip to Paris. Take a look at pics here:

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted as he gets back to fitness routine post an intense shoot in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are some of the most exciting actors currently working in the Telugu film industry, heading towards a pan-Indian audience by foraying into Hindi films with Liger and Mission Majnu respectively. In South, the actress is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which is set to hit big screens on December 17, 2021.