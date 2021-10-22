PICS: Rashmika Mandanna says 'no photos' as she's papped outside gym; Trisha clicked in her stylish look

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted today outside the gym. However, the Dear Comrade actress seemed to be in no mood to be clicked by the paps. The actress tried to cover her face as she was making her way to the gym. One can see in the photos, Rashmika is sporting a black tank top with leggings with her hair tied in a bun.

Rashmika Mandanna pays extra attention to her gym workouts. The stunner makes sure to hit the gym at least 4 times a week. Meanwhile, she recently wrapped up the shoot of her two Bollywood projects- Mission Majnu and Goodbye. She is currently busy shooting for Allu Arjun's Pan-India film Pushpa.

Check out her latest gym photos below:

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan was also spotted in Hyderabad in her best stylish look. One can see in the photos, the actress sporting a blue long shirt paired with leather leggings and ballerina shoes. The stunner was all smiles for the paps as she was clicked in Hyderabad.

The actress is in the city to prep up for her first web show, Brinda. Directed by Surya Vangala, the film was launched this month on 125th.

Check out her photos below:

After wrapping up the shoot for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Trisha is simultaneously also shooting for the Kannada film Dvitva.

Besides this, she also has Mohanlal's Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph, Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2, and Raangi to release.