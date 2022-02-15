PICS: Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand, Khushbu, Radhika & others dazzle at Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu promotions

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer have begun promotions for their family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which is set to release on February 25. Today, the team kick-started promotions in Hyderabad in their stylish looks as they were interested in the media about the film. The lead actors look stunning together and fans can't wait to watch their film on the big screen.

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in ethnic wear, whereas Sharwanand graced the event in casual attire. The actress opted for white sleeves sharara which has a fine mirror and floral work on the dress. With minimal accessories and makeup, she styled her tresses in soft curls and gave out major desi vibes. Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi looked beautiful in sarees as they are playing important roles in the film that also features a stellar cast.

Check out pics here:

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu wrapped up the shoot on February 14 and will complete post-production work soon as only a few days for left for the release. A few days ago, the teaser was released and it was a quirky and fresh take on youth and marriages.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtracks for the movie and Sujith Sarang is handling the cinematography.

