PICS: Rashmika Mandanna sports athleisure style with ease in orange tracksuit as she gets papped at airport

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 03, 2022 10:05 AM IST  |  6.8K
   
Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport
PICS: Rashmika Mandanna sports athleisure style with ease in orange tracksuit as she gets papped at airport
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. The Dear Comrade actress was seen wearing a stylish orange jumpsuit. Keeping her off-duty look casual and comfortable, the star chose to keep her hair open and teamed her comfy look with heels. 

A few days ago as well, the star was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress wore a black crop top paired with black bell-bottom jeans. The stunner has been living a suitcase life as she is busy with both, South and Hindi projects. 

Check out the pictures below:

rashmika_mandanna_at_mumbai_airport_1.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_mumbai_airport_2.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_mumbai_airport_3.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_mumbai_airport_4.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_mumbai_airport_5.jpeg

Rashmika Mandanna makes frequent trips to the maximum city as she is gearing up for her B-town debut. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. Her maiden Bollywood movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 May. The actress will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand on March 4. The pre-release event for the film garnered a lot of attention from the news portals, pictures from which surfaced on social media. Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh attended the much-talked-about bash as chief guests.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha's first look out; To release on Sep 30

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
6 minutes ago
Am Lisa by name, i was diagnosed with Herpes for 3years ago i lived in pain with the knowledge that i wasn't going to ever be well again i contacted so many herbal doctors on this issue and wasted a large sum of money but my. condition never got better i was determined to get my life back so one day i saw mr Brown post on how Dr Aba saved him from the VIRUS with herbal medicine i contacted Dr Aba on his email address dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com we spoke on the issue i told him all that i went through and he told me not to worry that everything will be fine again so he prepared the medicine and send it to me through courier service and told me how to use it,after 14days of usage I went to see the doctor for test ,then the result was negative,am the happiest woman on earth now. this testimony is real.thanks to Dr Aba God bless you. you can also reach him on his whatsApp number +2348107155060   
0 REPLY