PICS: Rashmika Mandanna sports athleisure style with ease in orange tracksuit as she gets papped at airport

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. The Dear Comrade actress was seen wearing a stylish orange jumpsuit. Keeping her off-duty look casual and comfortable, the star chose to keep her hair open and teamed her comfy look with heels.

A few days ago as well, the star was papped at the Mumbai airport. The actress wore a black crop top paired with black bell-bottom jeans. The stunner has been living a suitcase life as she is busy with both, South and Hindi projects.

Check out the pictures below:

Rashmika Mandanna makes frequent trips to the maximum city as she is gearing up for her B-town debut. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. Her maiden Bollywood movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 13 May. The actress will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand on March 4. The pre-release event for the film garnered a lot of attention from the news portals, pictures from which surfaced on social media. Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh attended the much-talked-about bash as chief guests.

