PICS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted in casual look at the airport amidst wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport with yet another stylish look amidst wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress opted for casual attire in basic jeans and an oversized sweatshirt. She completed the look with boots and a bag. Also, the actress didn't miss to flaunt her cute smile beneath the black mask.
Speculations are also rife that Vijay and Rashmika are spending maximum time together in Mumbai. Both the actors are currently in Mumbai, while VD is busy with Liger shoot, Rashmika has recently bought a lavish house and is set to move in with her pet Aura.
Coming to work terms, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's film Mission Majnu,