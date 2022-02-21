PICS: Rashmika Mandanna spotted in casual look at the airport amidst wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport with yet another stylish look amidst wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress opted for casual attire in basic jeans and an oversized sweatshirt. She completed the look with boots and a bag. Also, the actress didn't miss to flaunt her cute smile beneath the black mask. 

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is currently over the news for her wedding reports with her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda. According to the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to tie the knot very soon. Speculation has it that the couple might tie the knot later this year. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay opened up about their relationship yet.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are the most loved on screen couple, because of their chemistry in the blockbuster films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their fans have been going gaga about their on-screen chemistry since then. The duo have also been spotted by the paparazzi for their dinner and lunch dates. Recently, Vijay and Rashmika spent their New Year's together in Goa.

Speculations are also rife that Vijay and Rashmika are spending maximum time together in Mumbai. Both the actors are currently in Mumbai, while VD is busy with Liger shoot, Rashmika has recently bought a lavish house and is set to move in with her pet Aura. 

Coming to work terms, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's film Mission Majnu,

