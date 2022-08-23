PICS: Rashmika Mandanna steps out without makeup and is spotted at Versova jetty

The Pushpa actress will soon step into Bollywood with some thrilling projects, and hence, Rashmika Mandanna visits Mumbai frequently these days. Today, the stunner was spotted at the Versova jetty. She made for a pretty sight in a beige top and black trousers. Completing her casual look, the actress went with a black sports cap and white flip-flops. The Varisu star was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted outside her gym in the Maximum city yesterday post a rigorous workout session. The gym junkie was seen sporting grey cycling shorts with a black loose top and a cap.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will once again essay the role of Srivalli in the highly-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. The work on the sequel began with the mahurat pooja yesterday. While director Sukumar was present at the ceremony, Allu Arjun was absent as he is in New York right now. In addition to her, Allu Arjun will also play Pushpa Raj yet again, and the fans are super excited to see the enchanting co-stars sharing screen space once more.

Her Bollywood lineup also includes Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal besides Ranbir Kapoor.

Now, coming to her South projects, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vamshi Paidipally's masala entertainer, Varisu. The actress has already concluded two significant schedules for the venture which is scheduled to be out in theatres by January 2023, during Pongal.

