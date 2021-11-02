PICS: Rashmika Mandanna strikes heart gesture as she gets papped for Mission Majnu dubbing in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna spotted for Mission Majnu dubbing pics
PICS: Rashmika Mandanna strikes heart gesture as she gets papped for Mission Majnu dubbing in Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses, be it acting, dancing, or fashion choices, she makes sure to stand out. The Dear Comrade star bagged two Bollywood films and has been making headlines for the same. Today, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai, looking absolutely beautiful.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted for the dubbing of the debut film Mission Majnu in Mumbai. The actress can be seen in a rush as paps tried to click her, however, she waved to them and struck a hand heart gesture. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing from the car in a pink sweatshirt with a mask and sunglasses.

Mission Majnu is the debut Hindi film of Rashmika, which stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. Based on real-life events, the film is a spy thriller set in the old era, the film is slated to release on May 13, 2022. 

Check out pics here: 

rashmika_mandanna_mission_majnu.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_papped.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_spotted.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_heart_sign.jpg

In South, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Rashmika in the film as recently released songs- Srivalli and Saami Saami have received wonderful responses. She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film has Sharwanand in the male lead role. 

