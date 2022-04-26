PICS: Rashmika Mandanna is summer-ready in stylish pink pants & white top & we love her look

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in a casual yet comfy look as she stepped out for work meet at Mukesh Chabra's office in Mumbai. She looked absolutely beautiful as she creates summer trends. The actress wore wide-leg pink pants and paired them up with a white crop top that also featured a hoodie cap with a zip. She left her tresses and as always kept the makeup very minimal. With a black bag and watch, she completed the simple look

The actress headed towards her car and smiled at the paps before heading out. The comfy outfit definitely is a good summer pick. Although her face was covered with a mask, we could not help but notice her cute million-dollar smile that can steal hearts.

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, Rashmika was spotted in the city by the paparazzi as she returned after wrapping a schedule of her upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

