PICS: Rashmika Mandanna is a total cutie in an oversized sweatshirt as she gets clicked at the gym

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the gym late at night. The Dear Comrade actress was papped as she was coming out of the gym during her workout session. The actress opted for a super comfy and cosy look and we are totally in love with it. She looks super cute in an oversized sweatshirt and showed why it is mandatory to have one in your closet.

Rashmika Mandanna donned an oversized white printed sweatshirt paired up with black shorts. The actress chose a monotone look as she covered herself in white. She completed the comfy look with white slides, cap and match mask adhering to the COVID-19 rules.

Although Rashmika is all masked up, we can notice her smile from and it can make your day bright. The Pushpa actress also defined that gym looks can be cute and only she can nail it.

Rashmika Mandanna is a total fitness freak. She is quite particular about her fitness and diet and makes sure to hit the gym every day without fail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to commence her journey in B-town. Firstly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. She will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye.

In South, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand.

