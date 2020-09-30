  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS: Rashmika Mandanna ups her airport fashion game in black knot shirt & loose pants as she returns from Goa

Rashmika Mandanna likes to play around with different silhouettes and this time, she accessorised her cool look with a hat.
9848 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna airport photos PICS: Rashmika Mandanna ups her airport fashion game in black knot shirt & loose pants as she returns from Goa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to grab attention with her cute yet stylish looks at the airport. The stunner was spotted in another simple yet cool outfit at Hyderabad airport as she returned from Goa. One can see in the photos, the Dear Comrade actress is all smiles and flaunts her an utterly chic and casual travel look. She wore a black satin knot shirt paired with cotton loose pants for comfiest travel. As we all know, Rashmika Mandanna likes to play around with different silhouettes and this time, she accessorised her cool look with a hat, gold delicate neckpiece and sunglasses. 

Rashmika left her short hair down and took the necessary precautions by wearing a mask. Amid COVID-19, the stunner proves that stepping out can be a lot of fun if dressed our best. What do you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s look? Let me know in the comments below. Also, this time again Rashmika Mandanna did not disappoint paparazzi as she posed and flaunted her cute smile before making her way in the car. 

Take a look:

Also Read: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her beach workout; Says 'It was exhausting' 

On the professional front, the Geetha Govindam actress has quite a few films in the kitty. The young actress will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. She will be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in the film. The film is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19 outbreak. It is said to be a hard-hitting drama that revolves around a lorry driver played by Allu Arjun. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Latest Videos
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement