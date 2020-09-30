PICS: Rashmika Mandanna ups her airport fashion game in black knot shirt & loose pants as she returns from Goa

Rashmika Mandanna likes to play around with different silhouettes and this time, she accessorised her cool look with a hat.

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to grab attention with her cute yet stylish looks at the airport. The stunner was spotted in another simple yet cool outfit at Hyderabad airport as she returned from Goa. One can see in the photos, the Dear Comrade actress is all smiles and flaunts her an utterly chic and casual travel look. She wore a black satin knot shirt paired with cotton loose pants for comfiest travel. As we all know, Rashmika Mandanna likes to play around with different silhouettes and this time, she accessorised her cool look with a hat, gold delicate neckpiece and sunglasses.

Rashmika left her short hair down and took the necessary precautions by wearing a mask. Amid COVID-19, the stunner proves that stepping out can be a lot of fun if dressed our best. What do you think of Rashmika Mandanna’s look? Let me know in the comments below. Also, this time again Rashmika Mandanna did not disappoint paparazzi as she posed and flaunted her cute smile before making her way in the car.

Take a look:

On the professional front, the Geetha Govindam actress has quite a few films in the kitty. The young actress will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. She will be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in the film. The film is yet to go on floors due to COVID-19 outbreak. It is said to be a hard-hitting drama that revolves around a lorry driver played by Allu Arjun.

