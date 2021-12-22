PICS: Rashmika Mandanna ups the style quotient in a silk saree at Pushpa's success bash

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been very well received by the viewers. The team for the film has been enjoying the success. The makers even celebrated their latest trump by having a massive success party at Tirupati. The lead cast of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun dazzled at the event. While Arjun Arjun sizzled in a black suit, the actress upped the style quotient with a beautiful navy blue silk saree. She paired the saree with a choker neck piece and gajra. However, the star decided to keep her makeup to bare minimum as usual. 

 

Also, Allu Arjun thanked the audience for the success of Pushpa at the event. He said, “Everybody has been receiving this film fantastically well.” The Sukumar directorial has managed to stand its ground at the box office and both Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun have received praise for their performance in the film. Pushpa which was released on 17 December 2021, also has Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The makers have already announced a sequel for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer and it is scheduled to commence by 2022. 
 
Check out the pictures below:
 
In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She will be a part of Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. The movie starring Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra as lead is scheduled for release on 13 May 2022. 
Mission Majnu is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.
 
