PICS: Rashmika Mandanna ups the style quotient in a silk saree at Pushpa's success bash

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been very well received by the viewers. The team for the film has been enjoying the success. The makers even celebrated their latest trump by having a massive success party at Tirupati. The lead cast of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun dazzled at the event. While Arjun Arjun sizzled in a black suit, the actress upped the style quotient with a beautiful navy blue silk saree. She paired the saree with a choker neck piece and gajra. However, the star decided to keep her makeup to bare minimum as usual.