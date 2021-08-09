PICS: Rashmika Mandanna's lazy Monday morning face at gym is the most relatable thing

Rashmika Mandanna, being the fitness freak, never leaves a day without workout. This morning, she was papped at the gym this morning and her Monday's face is something we all relate to. The actress was spotted at the gym carrying a lazy face as if she could drool off right there and we must say that it is all of us right now. She also went for a comfy look as she donned an oversized sweatshirt and black tights with a mask.

Rashmika often gets papped, from the gym to shoot locations, in Mumbai and Hyderabad and sports a happy wherever she is for the cameras. Today however she sported a lazy face but looks cute in too. Check out the photos here:

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actors in the South Indian film industry. Branded as the National crush she garnered a huge fanbase in South and North as well. With her resplendent looks and endearing performance, Rashmika delivered back-to-back super hits and is all set with two big projects in Bollywood as well.

On the work front, Rashmika is filming for the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The first part of Pushpa will be released for Christmas. She also has a rom-com with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.