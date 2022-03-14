PICS: Rashmika Mandanna's work OOTD in cosy oversized co-ord set is the outfit we aspire for this summer
Rashmika Mandanna was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in Hyderabad for a work meeting. The actress who make sure to grab eyes with her sartorial choice, has now showed how make work OOTD look super cool.
In the photos, Rashmika was seen wearing a stripped co-ord suit which was more on the comfortable side with a pinch of style. To beat the heat and protect from sun rays, the Pushpa actress wore a black cap on head. With her street-style clothing, she definitely served some major fashion inspiration to fashionholics. However, the diva did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi and got from her car to head for her meeting.
Check out pics here:
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shot something very special with Varun Dhawan. The duo also topped the trend by grooving
on the trending song Arabic Kuthu from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast.
The star is also making her way into Bollywood with her debut film Mission Majnu, followed by a Goodbye movie with Amitabh Bachchan. In the South, she has the second sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun.
