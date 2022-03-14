PICS: Rashmika Mandanna's work OOTD in cosy oversized co-ord set is the outfit we aspire for this summer

Rashmika Mandanna was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in Hyderabad for a work meeting. The actress who make sure to grab eyes with her sartorial choice, has now showed how make work OOTD look super cool.

In the photos, Rashmika was seen wearing a stripped co-ord suit which was more on the comfortable side with a pinch of style. To beat the heat and protect from sun rays, the Pushpa actress wore a black cap on head. With her street-style clothing, she definitely served some major fashion inspiration to fashionholics. However, the diva did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi and got from her car to head for her meeting.

She left her open and wore orange sliders as she carried bare accessories like a phone and watch. From chill out session with friends to work meetings like Rashmika approved, the attire is a show stealer to stay in the utmost in summer. Check out pics here: