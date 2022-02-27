PICS: Ravi Teja attends his manager’s daughter’s event; Looks dashing on casual avatar

Mass maharaja Ravi Teja was papped at his manager Srinu’s daughter’s function in Hyderabad. Apart from Ravi Teja, Teja Sajja, Bharma Ji, Sunil, and Ram Lakshman were also a part of the celebration. The Khiladi actor was seen in a checked shirt and black trousers. The photos of the event show Ravi Teja shedding out cool and casual vibes.

The actor recently started shooting for the second schedule of Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer, ‘Dhamaka’. The shooting for the film is also taking place in Hyderabad. This schedule will include some breath-taking action sequences that will be helmed by stunt directors Ram and Lakshman.

Check out the pictures below:

Pelli SandaD fame actress Sreeleela will play the female lead in the film, while details about the remaining cast of ‘Dhamaka’ are yet to be out. The project places Prasanna Kumar Bezawada as a scriptwriter, Bheems Ceciroleo as a composer, and Karthik Ghattamaneni as a cinematographer.

The makers have already revealed the first look of the movie and the poster reads, “HAVING A BLAST ON SETS”. The star looks all debonair in the rugged avatar.

Ravi Teja also has two other big-budget ventures up his sleeve. The first is, Sarath Mandava’s ‘Ramarao on Duty’, with Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as part of the core cast. The film is said to reach the theatres on 25 March. The star also has Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura in his kitty. Srikanth Vissa has penned the story for the movie that has Sushanth Akkineni as the lead alongside Ravi Teja. Produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, Ravi Teja will play a lawyer in the film.

