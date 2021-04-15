PICS: Ritu Varma aces floral jumpsuit, Nani flaunts new look as they take part in Rana Daggubati’s No 1 Yaari

The latest photos from the sets of Rana Daggubati’s Yaari No 1 are here with Ritu Varma and Nani as the guests.

Rana Daggubati is back as the host for the third season of the reality show Yaari No 1. The show kickstarted with the first episode of the new season premiered on Aha on March 14. While the first episode featured the Jathi Ratnalu team, the second episode had the team of the Tollywood film Gaali Sampath. Meanwhile, photos from the sets of the show’s latest episode are here as the makers are on a roll of shooting the next episodes.

The photos show the Baahubali actor interacting with Ritu Varma and Nani and they are seen posing for selfies. While Ritu Varma is seen in a floral jumpsuit carrying a stylish outlook, Nani can be seen in semi-casuals, flaunting his new look with stubble and handlebar mustache. The duo took part in the show for the promotion of their upcoming film Tuck Jagadish which is all set to hit the big screens on April 23. Well, it looks like the fans are in for a big treat from the show’s makers.

See photos here:

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish also has Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. Meanwhile, other than hosting Yaari No 1, Rana Daggubati is currently waiting for the release of his next film titled Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. About his collaboration with the Power Star, it was announced a couple of months that Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming yet to be titled flick. It is widely anticipated that this film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×