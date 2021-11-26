PICS: RRR star Ram Charan looks suave as he gets papped in an olive green kurta & trousers

Looks like Ram Charan is slaying the fashion game! Today, the South star got papped in an Indo-Western look and we need to take notes ASAP. Ram looked dapper as he was seen donning a stylish olive-green kurta. The actor paired it with black trousers, thus giving a nice touch to the desi look. The RRR actor opted for black formal shoes for footwear, while he accessorized the look with a pair of cool sunglasses. The actor posed for pictures with a warm smile, as the paparazzi continued to click him from a distance.

A couple of days back, Ram Charan was papped with his wife Upasana on the sets of his upcoming magnum opus RC15 in Hyderabad. In the pictures, Ram Charan was seen looking uber-cool in a makeover, as he held his fur baby in his arms. The actor had just returned to the city after completing a schedule in Mumbai. Directed by Shankar, the yet-to-be-titled film features Ram, Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Rahman, Srikanth, and others in important roles.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s latest photos:

Meanwhile, Ram is all geared up for his much-anticipated film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The period drama stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in pivotal roles as well. The film will see a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. RRR will release theatrically on 7th January 2022.

