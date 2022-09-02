PICS: Sai Dharam Tej celebrates his uncle Pawan Kalyan's birthday with fans; Watches Jalsa in theaters

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 50th birthday today, on September 2. The celebrations are nothing less than a festival as fans making grand and big. Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is a nephew of Pawan Kalyan, has also joined the birthday celebrations with fans. Yes, the actor watched the Jalsa movie in theaters with fans.

Sai Dharam Tej reached Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad at midnight and watched a Jalsa movie with fans. He was mobbed with fans as he entered the cinema hall to watch his uncle's movie. In fact, Dharam Tej is also seen going gaga just like fans while watching the movie in theater. A video of him throwing papers, shouting and enjoying Pawan Kalyan on the screen has gone viral on Twitter.

Sai Dharam and his uncle Pawan Kalyan are quite close. The Powerstar attended the event of Tej's movie Republic and created much needed hype in his own style, which became one of many reasons for the film to become a blockbuster success post the pandemic lockdown.

Meanwhile, The first glimpse of his upcoming movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, at 5:45 pm on Friday, September 2, as a gift for PK fans on his birthday. The makers shared the news with a new poster looking regal on a chariot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action drama, directed by Krish.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej has joined hands with director Sampath Nandi for the movie temporarily called SDT16. Additionally, the Tollywood star has also collaborated with filmmaker Karthik Dandu for SDT15.