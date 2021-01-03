PICS: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's candid moments from SamJam are all about their magical chemistry

The power couple, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya will be seen their candid best about movies, relationships and more.

The finale episode of Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show SamJam will see Naga Chaitanya as the guest. Yes, Samantha's actor-husband Naga Chaitanya will grace the last episode of the chat show and audience will witness their cute and candid chemistry. The makers of SamJam have shared a few candid moments of the couple and they speak volume about their cute chemistry. Chay, who is shy and known for keeping his personal life away from media, will be seen being candid about his wife, family and everything else.

One can see in the photos, Naga Chaitanya looking super cool yet and dashing as always in a semi-formal outfit, Sam, on the other hand, looked stunning in a floral jumpsuit. They look perfect together and one just can't get enough of their magical chemistry. Sharing these photos on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Get ready for a glimpse into Chay & Sam's candid chemistry soon! Watch them in their element, only on the season finale of #SamJam."

Also Read: PICS: Samantha Akkineni & Rakul Preet Singh have endless fun on chat show; Naga Chaitanya to be the next guest

Take a look below:

Get ready for a glimpse into Chay & Sam's candid chemistry soon! Watch them in their element, only on the season finale of #SamJam @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @thesamjamshow #SamJamOnAHA pic.twitter.com/qa6wC8M3mw — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) January 2, 2021

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The first look and chemistry of the lead actors from the film have set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aha Video Twitter

Share your comment ×