PICS: Samantha Akkineni goes casual & layers her travel look with denim jacket as she gets clicked at airport

Samantha Akkineni kept her airport look fuss-free with no makeup, natural lips and open hair.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never disappoints us with her sartorial choices. Be it at the red carpet or promotional events, Sam knows how to dress up right for every occasion. One of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood industry, the Majili was spotted earlier today at Hyderabad airport in her best comfy look. The stunner opted for a casual outfit and layered it with a denim jacket and a pair of sneakers. Samantha's love for jackets is known and is making it a statement as her travel look. The Oh Baby actress made sure to keep her mask on as she arrived at the airport.

One can see in her latest airport photos, Sam kept her look fuss-free with no makeup, natural lips and open hair. For your regular day in the city or while travelling, you can recreate Samanta Akkineni's latest airport look. What do you think about Oh Baby actress' airport style? Let us know in the comment section below. When it comes to fashion, the actress can pull off any look with ease and confidence.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'. She is also making her Hindi web-debut with Manoj Bajpaaye's The Family Man Season 2.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

