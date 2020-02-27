PICS: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna get spotted at Hyderabad airport as they head to a wedding

South film industry’s megastars Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Amala, Akhil Akkineni were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they were all heading to a family wedding. While Samantha was seen in a maxi white dress, Naga Chaitanya was seen in a blue casual Tee and paired it with simple denim pants. They both posed as the shutterbugs gathered to click pictures. In the photos, it can be noticed that they both were all smiles.

Amala, who was seen with husband and Tollywood megastar Nagarjuna, was seen in a yellow kurta and paired it with white leggings and a stole. Nagarjuna, who walked by her side in the airport, was seen in a round necked coffee brown tee and paired it with olive green sweatpants and blue shoes. He topped the look with a pair of coolers. One can notice in the picture that the couple looked as lovely as ever.

Akhil Akkineni, who was surrounded by people, looked dashing in his cool casual wear. He was seen in a blue denim pants, white tee and a shirt and completed the look with a pair of coolers and a hat. The actor was also seen flaunting his neck jewellery, which perfectly went with his overall outfit. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Tollywood movie Jaanu. Naga Chaitanya will be seen paired up with Sai Pallavi in the movie Love Story, which will hit the big screens in April. While Nagarjuna is busy with the shooting of Brahmastra, Akhil Akkineni’s first look from Most Eligible Bachelor was released recently.