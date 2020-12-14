PICS: Samantha Akkineni & Rakul Preet Singh have endless fun on chat show; Naga Chaitanya to be the next guest

Rakul and Samantha Akkineni had endless fun, emotions and laughter on the chat show and we are super excited about this episode.

The upcoming episode of the much-talked-about chat show, Sam Jam will see Rakul Preet Singh as the new celebrity guest. After Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul will be seen as the new guest on Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show. The actress recently shot for the upcoming episode and the photos only prove that these girls had a gala time on the sets. Rakul and Samantha Akkineni had endless fun, emotions and laughter. That's not all, they also played Rakul's favourite golf on the sets.

One can see in the photos, Rakul looks stunning a yellow outfit, while Sam opts for a blueprint Indo-western look. They looked every bit stylish and we are super excited about this episode. Meanwhile, according to our sources, Naga Chaitanya has already shot for his episode with Samantha Akkineni and the power couple will be seen their candid best about movies, relationships and more.

Meanwhile, check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos from Sam Jam:

On the work front, after wrapping up Samantha's chat show, Rakul kickstarted filming her next project, MayDay, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being helmed by .

The stunner also has a couple of South films to release including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film, which is being directed by Shankar, also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Credits :Aha Video Twitter

