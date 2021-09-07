PICS: Samantha Akkineni is the ultimate fashion queen as she dresses in Louis Vuitton head to toe

Samantha Akkineni, the diva of the South is a true fashionista, who grabs all the attention with her fashion statements. Be it at home or an event, Samantha aces every trend with perfection. Being a social media queen, Samantha exactly knows how to grab attention with her posts. She has levelled up her style statement yet again with the latest pictures, which will leave you in awe.

Samantha Akkineni's head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit is nothing but pure fashion goals. The stunner totally nailed the look styled by Preetham Jukalker and her toned body added oomph to the outfit. She raised the temperature by wearing Louis Vuitton joggers and a black bralette. The actress let her outfit and Louis Vuitton leopard print luggage tag bag worth approx 2.5-3 Lakh, do all the talking as she opted for bare accessories. And we definitely could not miss her Louis Vuitton brown boots worth of approx 1.5 Lakh as well, which totally look like she is all set to conquer the world. All we say can is we just can't take off our eyes. Samantha is total beauty when it comes to setting trends.

Check out her latest look below:

Also Read: Arya & Vishal starrer Enemy gets a release date in October; Check out the fierce NEW POSTER

On the work front, Samantha is currently filming for the mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the ancient play Abhijnanasakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. Samantha will be seen as Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. The actress wrapped up shooting for Shaakuntalam and is currently busy with Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.