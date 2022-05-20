PICS: Samantha proclaims her love for Kashmir: A piece of my heart smiles when I think about you

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a new journey professionally as she is occupied with her much talked about romantic drama with Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi. A major portion of the flick has been shot in Kashmir and the Yashoda actress has fallen in love with the valley. She recently dropped some enchanting pictures from the place, which will make your heart skip a beat. These beautiful pictures were captioned, "Kashmir...I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you".

The makers have also dropped the promo of the title track from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's next. The Liger star's electrifying chemistry with Samantha will keep you glued to the screen. Now, the fans are thrilled about the release of the complete track.

Khushi is scheduled to be out in theatres worldwide on 23 December this year. The film is said to be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. These two actors previously came together for cameo roles in the National Award-winning film Mahanati, featuring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya will also be seen doing important roles in Kushi.

The tunes for the project helmed by Shiva Nirvana have been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. The filmmaker had earlier directed Samantha in the 2019 film Majili.

Furthermore, Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological movie, Shaakuntalam, and new age thriller Yashoda in her kitty. In the meantime, she is also expanding her horizons with the Bollywood drama, Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

On a different front, Vijay Deverakonda has two Pan-India movies, Liger and Jana Gana Mana waiting to be released this year.

