PICS: Samantha shows how to be queen of a party in black co or set & slays midriff flossing trend

Samantha is known as one of the most fashionable celebrities in the South film industry. Be it western or traditional, her sartorial choices are all things stunning and head-turning worthy. Samantha, who experiments with interchangeable separates, showcased a striking look that can be a versatile choice to stand out in a party or crowd.

Samantha upped her style quotient in the latest post and shared an eye-popping look in classic black. She posted pictures of herself wearing a black co-ord set, it isn't any normal black look as it has all the right fashion trends in it. The co-ord set has wide legs, balloon sleeves with midriff flossing, which Samantha seems to be slaying perfectly well.

Additionally, celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker styled Samantha's party look and Pinky Lohar did her hair and makeup. The actress a bit of a colour to her black with makeup as she opted for pink eyeshadow and lipstick, which stand out along hair bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Recently, the Majili actress also announced two new bilingual films- one with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.