PICS: Samantha slays the winter style & flaunts her bright smile as she poses for paps post shoot

Samantha has got back to her daily routine of work after a long break. Today, the actress was clicked by paparazzi after her advertisement shoot in Hyderabad. She can be seen looking beautiful and slaying the winter style to perfection as she dressed up in a ribbed tie-dye long top and jeans with transparent strap heels.

This is her first appearance in front of the media post split from Naga Chaitanya. With no make-up, she left her tresses open and completed the look and gave us major cues on how to look stylish in winter outfits. When it comes to fashion, the oh Baby actress makes sure to turn enough heads with her striking appearance.

According to reports, Samantha shot for something exciting, however, it is not known whether it is a photo shoot or an advertisement shoot but pics of the actress from the sets have surfaced on social media and are currently going viral.

There has been absolutely no stopping for Samantha as she is making heads turn wherever she goes. She is the talk of the town as she recently bagged two awards for her performance in The Family Man 2 web series, she appeared as the only South celebrity in a special Anupama Chopra's interview and with her stunning photoshoots.

Yesterday, Samantha announced that her next film will be with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John, popularly for 'Downtown Abbey series'. The film is based on the novel Arrangements of Love, which was adapted from the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari’s and she will be seen in the role of a bisexual Tamil woman.