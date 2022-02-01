PICS: Samantha spotted at a salon in Mumbai, slays in casuals & steals attention with her tee

Samantha was spotted at a salon in Mumbai, looking all perfect. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she exited the salon. The actress can be seen slaying the casual look and her t-shirt with a special message on it steals the attention. Seems like the actress got her hair pampered as it looks perfect with soft curls.

In the pics, Samantha can be seen wearing basic black jeans paired with a white printed tee which has managed to steal the show. She covered her face with a black mask and left her wavy hair open. The actress completed her look with white sports shoes and walked straight towards her car. Samantha kept it simple and waved at the paps as they clicked her.

We have definitely bookmarked this simple look of Samantha for the summer. No one can give better fashion cues than the diva itself from the South.

Check out pics here:

WATCH VIDEO OF SAMANTHA HERE:

In 2021, Samantha was seen in the headlines several times, first for an impactful performance in the web series, ‘The Family Man’ season 2, her Bollywood debut, then for her song Oo Antava in ‘Pusha: The Rise’. The song was well received by the audience. Samantha is also likely to make her Hindi film debut too along with her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love film with John Philips.

Samantha will appear in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh Shivan has helmed the film and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also waiting for the release of Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam.

