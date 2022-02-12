PICS: Samantha & Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are new BFFs & their big smile about spending Friday night says it all

Samantha's Friday night was happening one as spent time with her girlfriends Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Neeraja Kona and others. The girl gang partied the weekend night and Samantha yet again made a statement on how to ace a basic look in perfection. The actress opted for shorts and a white t-shirt for Friday night and we are totally loving the look.

Also, Samantha and Varalaxmi are the new BFFs town and we say this because the duo spent their last weekend together too. The Naandhi actress shared a pic with Samantha, where they can see flaunting their brightest smiles. Samantha and Varalaxmi can be seen twinning in white too as the latter opted for a floral dress.

Check out pics here:

For unversed, Samantha went on a lunch outing with her friends Neeraja Kona and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The trio enjoyed the day with yummy food, happy talks and laughs. The pics went viral on the Internet.

Samantha and Varalaxmi are also sharing screen space in the upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda. Directed by Hari and Harish, the shooting is underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of the mythological film Shaakuntalam. She also will be seen in the romantic Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Yesterday, the teaser was released and also announced that the film will hit the theatres on April 28, on Samantha's birthday.

On the other hand, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to star in Balakrishna's next #NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni.

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Teaser: Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi & Samantha's film is an epic love triangle