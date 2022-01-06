PICS: Samantha & Vijay Sethupathi's chemistry in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal new song promises fresh romance

The latest single from Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released shortly. The song has been titled ‘The Rambo - Khatija Love story’. Making the announcement, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan penned a post on Instagram. He shared a few stills form the song featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Note from the post went like this, “Rambo & Khatija :) The Rambo - Khatija Love story ! From #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Wil be the next single….Get ready for the next single !@actorvijaysethupathi @samantharuthprabhuoffl 4th single coming soon.” Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. This film marks third collaboration between Anirudh Ravichander and Vignesh Shivan after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and enjoys a rock solid cast with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While A. Sreekar Prasad has done the cinematographer for the project, editor has been taken care of by A. Sreekar Prasad.

To refresh your memory, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is spending some quality in Dubai. The power couple has been sharing sneak peek into their lovely vacation on the social media. Vignesh Shivan posted a clip where Nayanthara is seen adoring the poolside view from their luxurious hotel room.

Besides Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara will star in Mohan Raja’s next. Titled Godfather, the film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in titular part.