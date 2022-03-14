PICS: Samantha's airport fashion in black dress & jacket is effortlessly stylish, flaunts no make up look

PICS: Samantha's airport fashion in black dress & jacket is effortlessly stylish, flaunts no make up look
Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress only welcomed the paps with her smile but also obliged for selfies at their request. Although, she covered her face with a mask, she flaunted her pretty smile and we can see it. The diva served a classy case and set the season’s style motto as “Keep it chic in black”.

Samantha showed how a black dress is not just a party attire. She was snapped getting out of her car while heading towards the airport in a black dress. The actress threw over a matching jacket and flaunted her no make up, which is pro at. opted for a fuss-free look by tying her hair in a sleek ponytail. Abiding by the COVID-19 norms, she wore a matching black mask that she did not remove once for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Samantha's pics here:

Samantha is returning back to Hyderabad from Mumbai. She was in the city for her Bollywood project with Varun Dhawan, which Raj and DK directorial 'Citadel' alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers.

Meanwhile, in South, Sam is busy with the shooting of her next titled, Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, among many others in key roles. 

Besides this, Oh Baby actress also has Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which are set to release soon.

Also Read: Samantha slams people who criticised her bold green gown look: Stop Judging a woman based on clothes

 

