PICS: Samantha's airport fashion in black dress & jacket is effortlessly stylish, flaunts no make up look
Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress only welcomed the paps with her smile but also obliged for selfies at their request. Although, she covered her face with a mask, she flaunted her pretty smile and we can see it. The diva served a classy case and set the season’s style motto as “Keep it chic in black”.
Take a look at Samantha's pics here:
Meanwhile, in South, Sam is busy with the shooting of her next titled, Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, among many others in key roles.
Besides this, Oh Baby actress also has Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which are set to release soon.
