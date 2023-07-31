PICS: Samantha's quick guide to explore Bali and beyond; From swinging across a lake to yummy smoothie bowls

As fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu are well aware, the actress has spent the past few days in Bali. The girls trip turned out to be a great time for Samantha, and this fact was evident from the pictures and videos she shared from her trip.

Now, the actress has shared a few more moments from her Bali vacation. It seems as if she cannot get enough of her Bali trip, and truth be told, neither can we. The actress did not hold back when it came to flaunting her trip on her Instagram handle, and she made it clear that she had a lot of fun during the time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a huge travel enthusiast and her latest post is proof of that

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares some more moments from her time in Bali

Samantha was accompanied by her friend Anusha Swamy on her vacation to Bali. She gave a sneak peek into her time on vacation, and it has to be stated that the actress was literally glowing in the shared pictures and videos. She also shared an interesting caption along with a series of pictures. The actress wrote, "Live a little they said"

By looking at all her social media content and the good time she seems to have had there, it is clear as day that it was a good decision for Samantha to take an acting sabbatical. Samantha is without a doubt one of the most popular faces in the country today, and her upcoming releases will hopefully bring lots more success her way, as she rightly deserves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's quick guide to exploring Bali and beyond

On the professional front

Samantha is anticipating the release of two highly anticipated ventures. One has her paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and the other will see her reunion with The Family Man 2 team. The former, Kushi, seems to be a passionate love story that seems to have all the necessary ingredients to do well at the box office. If the film also manages to have a considerably good script, then there would be no stopping Kushi from being a huge hit.

