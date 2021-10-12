PICS: Shriya Saran & hubby Andrei Koscheev look one dazzling pair as they get papped together at awards show

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were papped today as they arrived at Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2021. One can see, Shriya looking gorgeous as ever in a golden shimmer dress while Andrei Koscheev is sporting a suave black suit teamed with a white shirt.

Shriya and her husband make for one adorable pair and we just cannot stop talking about their cute and mature relationship. The couple is currently in the news after Shriya revealed about being blessed with a baby girl last year while they were in Barcelona.

Shriya Saran revealed that she was pregnant last year and welcomed their first child while the world was going through a tough time due to COVID-19. "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever .... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god," she shared on Instagram alongside a video.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev were living in Barcelona and got stuck there for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They returned to India last month and have been busy house-hunting in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, they are also seen spending time and meeting their old friends in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

On the work front, Shriya will be seen playing an important role in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role.

