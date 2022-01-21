PICS: Shriya Saran & husband look like a dream couple as they pose for paps at the airport

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was clicked by the paparazzi as they departed in the city. They definitely make a dream pair and also set major couple goals.

In the photos, Shriya can be seen in an all-white ethnic look, kurta paired up with palazzo pants and pink dupatta. The actress matched her bhindi with the dupatta in pink. She looks pretty as she posed with her husband, who is dressed in a casual t-shirt and jeans.

Well, we totally give thumbs up to his not-so-matching attire of Shriya and Andrei. While one opted for casuals, another slew the total desi votes.

Check out pics here:

Andrei Koscheev and Shriya met first time during a diving session in the Maldives. After dating for a few years, they had a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur in 2018. The couple also has a daughter named Radha.

On the work front, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy as the lead and Shriya will be seen romancing the Roja actor on screen. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it easy-breezy in a blue floral dress as she gets papped in the city