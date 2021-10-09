PICS: Shriya Saran looks breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional saree as she is spotted at airport

Shriya Saran was spotted at the Mumbai airport after attending an event in Hyderabad. The actress took the airport look a notch higher as she donned a traditional saree. Shriya looks stunning and has left us all awestruck as she posed in a pink saree, leaving her tresses open with lovely makeup and bangles. We couldn't take our eyes off her traditional airport look.

Actress Shriya has been in the industry for nearly 20 years and she still holds the tag of a bankable actress. She never fails to amaze the audience with her charismatic face, eye-catching personality and amazing acting skills. The actress is also known for her sartorial choices and glam beauty.

Check out the photos here:

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev recently returned to India and have found their new home in Mumbai. The couple bid goodbye to Barcelona and returned back to India, after being stuck in the country for more than a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shriya Saran will be seen next in the Kollywood film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. The actress is also awaiting for the release of the Gamanam film, which has been postponed due to COVID-19. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian movie RRR.