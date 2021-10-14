PICS: Shriya Saran surprised as paps click her with hair covered in foil highlights outside salon

The gorgeous Shriya Saran was spotted today outside a salon. The actress looked surprised as paps clicked her with hair covered in foil highlights as she was making her way to the car. One can see in the photos, Shriya has a cute yet surprised reaction to the paps as she got clicked with half-don hair colour.

Shriya was all smiles for the paps and looked her comfy best in an oversized shirt and shorts. Ever since she has returned to India, Shriya has been grabbing all the limelight. She recently announced a piece of big news that she kept a secret for a year.

Revealing about having a baby during the lockdown in 2020, Shriya Saran wrote on Instagram, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god."

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

