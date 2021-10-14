PICS: Shriya Saran surprised as paps click her with hair covered in foil highlights outside salon

PICS: Shriya Saran surprised as paps click her with hair covered in foil highlights outside salon
The gorgeous Shriya Saran was spotted today outside a salon. The actress looked surprised as paps clicked her with hair covered in foil highlights as she was making her way to the car. One can see in the photos, Shriya has a cute yet surprised reaction to the paps as she got clicked with half-don hair colour. 

Shriya was all smiles for the paps and looked her comfy best in an oversized shirt and shorts. Ever since she has returned to India, Shriya has been grabbing all the limelight. She recently announced a piece of big news that she kept a secret for a year. 

Revealing about having a baby during the lockdown in 2020, Shriya Saran wrote on Instagram, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning.  We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god."

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

shriya_saran_salon_1.jpg

shriya_saran_salon_3.jpg

shriya_saran_salon_3.jpg

shriya_saran_salon_4.jpg

shriya_saran_salon_5.jpg

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shriya shared her learnings from the lockdown. She said, "I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it's been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home."

