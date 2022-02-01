PICS: Shruti Haasan and sister Akshara get papped as they hold hands and walk at the airport

Shruti Haasan and her sister Akshara were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo set major sibling goals as they walked out of the airport holding hands. The sisters also look perfect in their respective comfy yet stylish attires. While Shruti as usual opted for a black look, Akshara kept it casual in pants and a t-shirt.

Shruti Haasan has yet rocked an all-black to perfection and made sure to turn heads. The actress slipped into a black tule skirt with a crop top and leather jacket above it. She added silver jewellery to the black look and made sure to stand out. With black sneakers, Shruti completed the look. Akshara, on the other side, wore black trousers pants with a neon t-shirt.

The Haasan sisters made us go aww with their siblings' love and how about holding hands and walking.

On the work front, the makers of her upcoming pan-Indian film Salaar unveiled a special poster revealing her character on her birthday. Shruti was introduced as Aadya in the special poster. Touted to be an underworld drama, Salaar stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is slated to release worldwide in theatres on April 14.

She also has another untitled Telugu film with Balakrishna, tentatively titled NBK107.

