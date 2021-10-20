PICS: Shruti Haasan and her love affair with black continues with the airport look

Shruti Haasan is one of the most fashionable divas in the South film industry. However, the actress stands out compared to others as her fashion is all about black. From airport to dinner dates, Shruti Haasan opts for all-black outfits all day every day. Fans fondly call her Goth beauty, as a mark to her love for signature black looks.

Today, the actress was yet again spotted at the airport flaunting a new all-black look. Clad in black leggings with an oversized printed tee, Shruti paired it up with black sneakers. We couldn't help but notice her black nails and long tresses too. They look perfect and set extremely well with the entire black look.

Check out photos here:

Shruti Haasan's all black look for the airport comes with comfort and casual. Yesterday also she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the same casual yet comfy black outfit. Although she experiments with black like no one else, when it comes to the airport, Shruti likes to keep it casual and cool.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in all South Indian languages on April 14, 2022.