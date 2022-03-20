PICS: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika stun in glamorous attires as they pose for the paps

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are the happiest couples in the B-Town right now and we all can agree that these two have rightfully earned this title. Whenever they come together, on social media or otherwise, fans cannot help but adore this couple. Yesterday night, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were papped in Mumbai, and these two fashionistas made for an extremely stylish couple.

While the Salaar actress looked like an absolute diva in an off-shoulder beige top pared with black leather pants, her beau kept his outfit of the day casual with a black T-shirt. The doodler enhanced the look with a funky cap. Their latest appearance has made their supporters drool over them yet again.

Check out the pictures below:

Now talking about her work, Shruti Haasan has recently joined hands with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his next, temporarily titled Mega 154. Touted to be a mass entertainer, this newly launched project is being helmed by Bobby. This will be the actors' first on-screen pairing, making the venture all-the-more special.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mega 154 was launched with a grand pooja last November. Further details about the film, like cast and crew are expected to be divulged when the time is right.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will further share screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action thriller Salaar. This film is being billed as an underworld action-drama and is scheduled to be out in theatres on 14 April.

