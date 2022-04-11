PICS: Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu Hazarika hold hands at airport as they twin in their favourite colour black

Shruti Haasan and her artist boyfriend Santanu Hazarika are one such couple in the film industry, who never shy away from flaunting their PDA-filled love for each other. Today happens to be another such day, Shruti and Santanu were papped at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Assam after an event. The paparazzi clicked the couple as they held hands and twinned in their favourite colour black.

While Shruti went classy yet stylish with a maxi dress, Santanu opted for funky attire in baggy joggers and an oversized t-shirt. The Krack actress wore a black maxi dress with white thread embroidery over it, which she paired up with black boots and statement a neckpiece. Both of them were masked up, keeping in line with the COVID-19 precautions. The couple held hands as they walked out of the airport and were papped by shutterbugs.

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The film is expected to release in April 2023. She had also been roped in as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in his next Mega154 with director KS Ravindra.

