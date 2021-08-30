PICS: Shruti Haasan ditches signature black look & makes heads turn with denim on denim outfit at the airport

Shruti Haasan, who usually appears only in her signature all black look, ditched it and went an unusual way with her airport look. The actress was spotted at the airport as she returned home to Mumbai. She opted for a denim look and aced it to every bit. Shruti can be seen wearing a denim dress topped it with another denim jacket.

The actress nailed the denim on denim look and created a new airport fashion statement. The stunner added a little twist to the look with black sneakers and a tote bag. Fans are loving this look of Shruti as she only appears in all black loo every time so this change of blue splash is making fans fill her with compliments.

Take a look at the video and pics here:

Shruti Haasan regularly travels to Hyderbad for her movie shootings and Mumbai for being her home with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The actress recently wrapped up a long schedule of her pan Indian film Salaar with Prabhas. She enjoyed every bit of the shoot as Prabhas treated her with yummy food on the sets.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films and is slated to release in 2022.

Apart from this, Shruti Haasan is also waiting for the release of Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Laabam, which is set to release in theaters on September 9.