PICS: Shruti Haasan flaunts her toned physique in shimmery saree; Nivin Pauly sports all black look at SIIMA

The South Indian International Movie Awards, or the SIIMA Awards have commenced tonight in full swing. The Awards night which is being held in Hyderabad, will witness actors, musicians, technicians, and everybody involved in the process of filmmaking getting recognized and awarded for their contributions. The celebrities from the south film industries are arriving at their stylish best for the special night. A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Shruti Haasan and Nivin Pauly at the star-studded night and they looked absolutely stunning. The pictures are proof.

Shruti Haasan opted to grace the event in a fully glamorous look. She was seen clad in a shimmery black saree that gave a modern appeal to the traditional attire. Her makeup was on point and she wore her hair in a sleek bun. Shruti accessorized the look with a beautiful neckpiece, rings, and bracelets. Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly also arrived at the awards night in an all-black look. He donned a black suit that he teamed up with white sneakers. His styled long hair added much oomph to his overall look.

Check out their pictures:

Apart from Shruti and Navin, other stars and celebrities who graced the event include Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Kartikeya, Armaan Malik, and Sundeep Kishan among others.

The awards were not held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The award for years 2019, 2020 are being held tonight with celebs from all south industries.

