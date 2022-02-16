PICS: Shruti Haasan leaves us mesmerised as she flaunts her killer looks in glam nude makeup

Shruti Haasan has yet again made sure to grab all the attention with her latest pics. She shared a close-up pics on her Instagram as she flaunted her killer looks and nude-toned make-up. She slipped into a black dress, accessories with metal chain, left her straight long tresses open and gave close up to her nude make-up. The no-makeup look with brown lipstick defines Shruti's style and we are in love with it.

Sharing the stunning pics on her Instagram handle, Shruti wrote, "Clouds and rain in my heart from lifetimes before and for lifetimes to come."

When it comes to fashion, Shruti Haasan makes sure to step out in style. She turns enough heads with her unconventional style statement. She never fails to grab attention when it comes to wearing all-black outfits.

Check out pic here:

On the professional front, after the success of Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar. The Pan-India project is being directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel and is simultaneously being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages. The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

She has also joined NBK's untitled film being helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Billed to be a mass and commercial film, Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. S Thaman scores music.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan slams for being asked if she speaks Hindi: 'As if South is from another planet'